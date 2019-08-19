Aimee Ross Models Overcoming Adversity in “Permanent Marker”

Aimee Ross is a mother, a wife, a daughter, a high school English teacher, and the author of "Permanent Marker, a Memoir" an open and honest sharing of a specific time in her life that occurred 10 years ago. These are things we may relate to because we've had them happen. In Aimee's case in just the span of 5 months, she went through a divorce, had a heart attack, and nearly died as the result of a car crash, hit by an intoxicated driver. But Aimee is a survivor and in this gripping story we can find great inspiration and encouragement.

