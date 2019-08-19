Aimee Ross Models Overcoming Adversity in “Permanent Marker”

August 19, 2019

Aimee Ross is a mother, a wife, a daughter, a high school English teacher, and the author of "Permanent Marker, a Memoir" an open and honest sharing of a specific time in her life that occurred 10 years ago. These are things we may relate to because we've had them happen. In Aimee's case in just the span of 5 months, she went through a divorce, had a heart attack, and nearly died as the result of a car crash, hit by an intoxicated driver. But Aimee is a survivor and in this gripping story we can find great inspiration and encouragement.

Learn more at https://theaimeeross.com/

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

