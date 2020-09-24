Ahead of Mariah Carey's memoir release, ex-husband Tommy Mottola wishes her "the very best"

Mariah Carey‘s new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey isn’t out yet, but it delves into her first marriage to record mogul Tommy Mottola, and equates living with him with being in prison. Now, Mottola has commented on what his ex-wife says about him.

As Mariah has said, and reviews have revealed, she called the home where she lived with Mottola “Sing Sing,” after the notorious prison, and described it as bristling with security teams and cameras. Just leaving the house for a few minutes without security, she tells Oprah in a new interview airing today on Apple TV+, caused a major uproar.

Asked about the book, which is coming out in September 29, Mottola told the New York Post in a statement, “I am deeply gratified to have played that role in Mariah’s well-deserved and remarkable success, and continue to wish her and her family only the very best.”

As the Post points out, in his own 2013 memoir, Mottola said his relationship with Mariah was “absolutely wrong,” and apologized for being “controlling” and “obsessive.”

Mariah and Mottola married in 1993 and separated in 1997; their divorce became final in 2000. In 2008, she married Nick Cannon; together, they share twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah and Nick separated in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.