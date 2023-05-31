Ahead of Harry Styles concert, shops in Dublin are sold out of feather boas

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

An impending Harry Styles concert in Dublin, Ireland, has caused a major shortage of … feather boas.

As The Irish Independent reports, Harry is playing at the legendary Irish venue Slane Castle on June 10, and stores in Dublin are running out of the accessory because fans want to wear them to the concert.

“There’s a shortage of feather boas in the U.K. and Ireland at the moment. We’ve been waiting ages for a delivery,” complained one store manager. “In the past few weeks, we’ve had a lot of people coming in and asking for feather boas.”

“What I find quite funny is the wide-eyed mothers coming in looking for their little [girls] who are going [to the concert], and then they say they need one too because they’re going,” he added.

“The mams are being told they’re not allowed to go if they don’t wear a feather boa or the dress up in stuff like hats or feathers,” he added.

Another store manager said the only boas she had left ﻿were rainbow-colored ones, noting, “A lot of people have been asking for boas … we’ll be getting our next big order in three days before the concert.” Apparently primary- and pastel-colored boas are on their way.

Harry famously wore three different feather boas to the Grammy Awards in 2021: a light green one while performing, a light purple one on the red carpet and while accepting his award, and a black one backstage.

