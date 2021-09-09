Ahead of Genesis’ upcoming tour, Phil Collins admits he can “barely hold” drumsticks: “It’s very frustrating”

Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori via Getty Images

Genesis‘ upcoming tour is called The Last Domino?, but the question mark at the end of that phrase should be an exclamation point, as far as Phil Collins is concerned.

Phil appeared on BBC Breakfast on Thursday along with band mates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, and said flatly, “We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think [this tour] probably is putting [the band] to bed. I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

Phil, who’s 70, has been sidelined by a number of serious health problems; his son Nicholas will be playing the drums on the tour this time around. Asked if he’s still able to play, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer admitted, “No. No. I would love to but…I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

He added that his condition is “very frustrating, because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

During his I’m Not Dead Yet solo tour, which ran from 2017 to 2019, Phil sat on stage and sang while Nicholas played drums, although he did play a cajón — a percussion instrument played with the hands — at some shows.

The Last Domino? tour will be the first time Genesis, which has been in existence for more than 50 years, has toured together since 2007. The trek kicks off in the U.K. next week, and if all goes according to plan, it’ll come to the U.S. in November.

