Agility in Marketing

This week we hear from Andrea Fryrear talking about her new book called Mastering Marketing Agility:
Transform Your Marketing Teams and Evolve Your Organization, (Berrett-Koehler, July 2020) Andrea maps out a clear system for adapting a deliberate, disciplined agile marketing approach—one that will get teams through the short term crisis and sustain over time. While companies are trying to pivot their marketing to fit in with Covid-19 and Black lives matter, if they are using the Agility model they will anticipate and welcome change and be ready to pivot their strategy within days. https://fryrear.com/
