Agility in Marketing

June 26, 2020

This week we hear from Andrea Fryrear talking about her new book called Mastering Marketing Agility:
Transform Your Marketing Teams and Evolve Your Organization, (Berrett-Koehler, July 2020) Andrea maps out a clear system for adapting a deliberate, disciplined agile marketing approach—one that will get teams through the short term crisis and sustain over time. While companies are trying to pivot their marketing to fit in with Covid-19 and Black lives matter, if they are using the Agility model they will anticipate and welcome change and be ready to pivot their strategy within days. https://fryrear.com/

Podcast: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
