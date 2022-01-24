After Vegas show postponement, Adele thrills super-unlucky fan with video call

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Adele disappointed thousands of fans when she postponed her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, the day before it was set to begin at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to COVID-related production difficulties. But one extremely unlucky fan who’d tried and failed multiple times to see Adele got a special consolation prize: a FaceTime call from the super singer.

Billboard reports that the fan, Eleni Sabracos, shared her sad story to TikTok, explaining that she was a three time loser when it came to Adele. First, she bought tickets off Craigslist that turned out to be fake. Then, she flew to London, only to have Adele cancel the show. And then she arrived in Las Vegas and got the bad news.

But there’s a happy ending to the story: Some fans who went to the Weekends with Adele merchandise store at Caesars Palace were selected by members of the singer’s team to receive video calls with Adele herself — and Eleni was one of them.

She posted the moment to TikTok with the caption, “Update: I talked to Adele,” and she’s seen chatting with the star. “I love you! I’m sorry,” she says, to which Adele responds, “Why are you sorry?” “Because I feel for you,” Eleni explains. “I know you’re doing everything you can.” Eleni also told Adele she wanted to get drunk with her.

Adele promised that when Eleni finally does make it to the show, she’d pose for a photo with her.

USA Today reports that any fan who showed up at the merch store and showed their ticket was given a free tote bag filled with Adele merch. And on Friday night, fans gathered at the Colosseum and started a singalong of “Rolling in the Deep.”

