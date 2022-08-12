After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney are separating

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

Michelle Branch is gearing up to release her new album The Trouble with Fever, which she made with her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. But now it appears their music will outlast their relationship.

In a statement to People, Michelle says she and Carney are separating after three years. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Michelle says.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she adds. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

According to People, on Wednesday night, Michelle had tweeted and then deleted a note in which she accused Carney of cheating on her while she was home with their six-month-old daughter, Willie. The couple also shares a four-year-old son, Rhys. Michelle has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage.

Michelle and Carney wed in New Orleans in April of 2019.

