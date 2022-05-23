After pregnancy loss, Christina Perri is happily expecting again

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

After a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020, Christina Perri is expecting again.

She announced the good news on Instagram, sharing a video of Carmella, her 4-year-old daughter with husband Paul Costabile, opening up a box to reveal a sonogram of the baby. Christina then announces, “It’s in my belly!” as Carmella kisses mom’s tummy.

“We’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy,” Christina wrote. The baby is a girl.

In 2020, Christina announced that a second daughter, named Rosie, was “born silent” due to complications. In November 2021, she released a lullaby album called Songs for Rosie.

Earlier this year, Christina released “evergone,” which was inspired by the loss of Rosie, from her upcoming album a lighter shade of blue.

a lighter shade of blue is due out June 24. No word on when Christina’s new baby is due.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.