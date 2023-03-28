After Nashville shooting, Lauren Daigle postpones album preview, hosts prayer vigil instead

Atlantic Records/Centricity Music

Lauren Daigle was planning to preview songs from her upcoming album at a concert in Nashville Monday night, but following the shooting at the city’s the Covenant School, which left six people dead, she hit pause on the event.

“Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please continue to come join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.”

The “Thank God I Do” singer continued, “To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time.”

The album preview has now been rescheduled to April 5. Lauren’s self-titled new album is due May 12.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

The suspect, who police identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was shot and killed by authorities at the scene, police said at a news conference.

