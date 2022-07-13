After heartbreak, Christina Perri is now on a mission to stop pregnancy loss

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In 2020, Christina Perri tragically lost her daughter Rosie in utero. But now that she’s learned what may have caused that heartbreaking loss, she’s on a mission to make sure other women don’t have to go through the same pain.

Christina, who’s now expecting a new baby, tells People that months after she lost Rosie, she learned she had a blood-clotting disorder that might have been responsible for both Rosie’s death and a previous miscarriage. Now, she receives daily injections of a blood thinner and is working to make sure a blood test for the disorder is offered to all pregnant women.

The test is currently recommended after two consecutive early pregnancy losses, but Christina is petitioning the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to change that. “I don’t care how long it takes; I’ll never stop,” she tells PEOPLE. “I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful.”

Regarding her own situation, she says, “I can’t be angry at the doctors because they followed protocol. But ACOG has the power to offer that test as part of a prenatal screening to every woman in her first trimester. This is not about the past for me. It’s about saving babies.”

Christina, who has a four-year-old daughter, Carmela, with husband Paul Costable, will release her new album a lighter shade of blue on Friday. The first single, “evergone,” was inspired by the loss of Rosie. “She will always be in my heart,” she tells People.

