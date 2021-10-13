After “double toilet” blowback, Meghan Trainor’s now “all by herself” in the bathroom

Sean Gallagher/NBC

Meghan Trainor probably never imagined that the thing she’s done that’s gotten the most attention in 2021 is announcing that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have side-by-side toilets. But it’s apparently the gift that keeps on giving.

Meghan, whose new E! show Clash of the Cover bands premieres tonight, has posted a TikTok of herself sitting on the toilet. She looks mournfully at the one next to her — the one usually occupied by her husband — which is empty, as Celine Dion‘s rendition of “All By Myself” plays. The caption reads, “POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other.”

Meghan showed off a picture of the double toilets Tuesday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and admitted to Jimmy, “I didn’t know it was gonna be such a big deal. That’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast.” She did say, however, that it was “the best thing [she’s] ever done.”

Megan also reiterated the concept behind the double toilets to Jimmy, explaining that her infant son Riley was the inspiration behind the odd choice.

As she told Jimmy, “You know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you got to pee and there’s so many moments where I was like, ‘Move!’ You know? I was like, ‘I have to go!’”

Meanwhile, Meghan is putting out a deluxe edition of her 2020 holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas with three new tracks. As she explained on Instagram, “It’s Riley’s first Christmas so naturally I had to add a few more tunes for this special season.” The first song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” is out Friday.

