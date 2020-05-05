After DIY fail, Chris Evans learns dog groomers are essential workers

ABC/Randy Holmes(BOSTON) — With dog groomers around the country still closed due to COVID-19, some people are starting to take matters into their own hands as shedding season gets underway. One such person was Chris Evans who really botched his DIY grooming job.

The Avengers: Endgame star admitted on Monday that he bit off more than he could chew when attempting to tackle his dog, Dodger’s, coat.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” wrote Evans. “It went so wrong, so fast.”

To prove just how terrible of a job he did, the 38-year-old proudly showed off his grooming fail. It appears Chris tried — and failed — to shave his mixed-breed boxer, as the the snap shows a sizable bald spot just behind Dodger’s right shoulder.

Evans also tried straightening out Dodger’s pants — the long fur on a dog’s hind legs — but simply managed to turn his dog into a cautionary tale why people shouldn’t cut their hair at home. Poor Dodger is now styling a quarantine haircut on his backside, complete with embarrassingly short, choppy and highly uneven strands of fur.

“I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” Chris sagely advised his fans who may have been planning to give their own dogs a much-needed trim.

The Knives Out star also assured fans that Dodger is none the wiser of his crushingly bad haircut and joked “He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great.”

