After canceling tour, Justin Bieber makes onstage appearance at Rolling Loud festival

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Last week, Justin Bieber officially canceled the remaining dates of his JUSTICE World Tour, but he was back onstage this weekend.

Billboard reports that Justin joined rapper Don Toliver onstage at the Rolling Loud festival in LA on Saturday. Toliver posted video of them performing the song “Private Landing” from Toliver’s new album, Love Sick. Justin also appears on the track on the album, along with Future.

“KEEP Going‼️‼️ KEEP Going‼️‼️ Let’s Go Justin!!” Toliver captioned the video.

Justin was originally scheduled to resume his JUSTICE tour March 2, but last week he scrapped all 80 shows left on the itinerary. Last June, Justin took a break from the tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face. He resumed the tour a month later but said he was taking a break again after completing six shows.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.