After a two-year wait, Michael Bublé to finally be honored with Order of B.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for By Invitation by Michael Buble

﻿Michael Bublé is adding another trophy to his collection tonight — the prestigious Order of British Columbia

The Vancouver Sun reports that the “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer has been waiting for two years to receive the honor. It was announced in 2020 that he’d be awarded British Columbia’s top honor, but the ceremony had to be postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael’s patience has paid off and, on Thursday night, the B.C. native will finally collect his long overdue award. The Order of B.C. is awarded to a civilian for their contributions to their respective field and is regarded as the region’s highest form of recognition.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

