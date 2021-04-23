After 11 tries with Celine, Aerosmith, Faith & Gloria, will Diane Warren finally bring home Oscar gold Sunday?

Hit songwriter Diane Warren has been nominated for the Best Original Song of the Year Oscar 11 times, and each time, she’s failed to bring home the gold. But going into Sunday night’s Academy Awards, she’s seen as the main contender to win, on her twelfth try.

Diane is nominated for “Io sì (Seen),” from the Sophia Loren movie The Life Ahead. She originally wrote the song in English, and then invited Italian pop star Laura Pausini to pen Italian lyrics for it, which Pausini did, along with her frequent collaborator, Niccolò Agliardi. If the song wins, all three will receive an Oscar.

“I’m feeling good that this Oscars is on my dad’s birthday,” Diane tells ABC News of her chances. “And my dad would’ve been 105. He was the first person ever to believe in me. And, the song’s kinda good!”

Among the massive Oscar-nominated hits that Diane wrote, but which failed to win, are LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live,” Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me,” Starship‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Music of My Heart” by Gloria Estefan & *NSYNC, and “There You’ll Be,” by Faith Hill.

Even teaming up with Lady Gaga in 2015 to co-write the nominated song “Til It Happens to You” didn’t make it happen for Diane, though Gaga went on to win her own Oscar a few years later for “Shallow.”

So after all this disappointment, isn’t Diane sick of the Oscars at this point?

“I’m never going to be jaded about this. This is the Oscars,” she tells ABC News. “They pick five songs a year. And they chose me. That’s a win. But I’d still like to really win!”