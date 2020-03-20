Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler posts virus-safety video showing him licking his band mates’ faces

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has a message for fans with regard to staying safe and healthy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: “Do as I say, not as I do!”

Tyler has posted a video on his social media sites featuring a montage of some of his crazy onstage antics, including him licking the faces of his band mates, as well as the camera lenses of a couple of photographers who were snapping his pic.

The clip, which is set to Aerosmith’s 2004 cover of the 1968 Fleetwood Mac tune “Stop Messin’ Around,” is accompanied by a message that reads, “#BEATTHEVIRUS STAY SAFE! FOLLOW THE RULES! PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING! DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO IN THIS VIDEO! #STOPMESSINGAROUND!”

Aerosmith also recently posted a message on its social media sites with instructions on how to help avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

“You may have it and not know it,” the note says. “Don’t spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it’s about us… All of us!”

