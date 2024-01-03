Advice on Achieving Sobriety Through Dry January

Many people look forward to celebrating during the holidays, yet it’s also a time when people can drink beyond their limits.

That’s why some decide to cut out any alcohol at the beginning of the month.

“It’s just a really good way to reset ourselves,” said Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor and Therapist Holly Humphreys.

She’s had clients who struggled with alcohol intake and found it beneficial to take a month off from drinking during Dry January.

“I think it’s really good to just purge your whole body of, you know, alcohol; you really will find that you will sleep better. Some people feel that they have more energy when they’re not taking alcohol during that time. And I would say it’s usually easier to set a goal for that month,” added Humphreys.

To start off a dry January and to make sure you don’t give up, Humphreys says to focus on realistic goals.

“You want to make sure that you don’t set yourself up for big failure,” advised Humphreys. “Set your goal to be achievable. If they falter, it’s okay. You just try again the next day and then the next social situation. Again, each success is progress.”

Humphreys said Dry January could be a door-opener for staying sober throughout the year.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069