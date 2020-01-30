Credit: BigStockPhoto

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

January 30, 2020

Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years).

If you haven’t heard of ACEs, it is a good thing to get familiar with if you work with children, want children, have children,

or want to be a foster parent.

ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years). For example:

  • experiencing violence or abuse
  • witnessing violence in the home or community
  • having a family member attempt or die by suicide

Also included are aspects of the child’s environment that can undermine their sense of safety, stability,

and bonding such as growing up in a household with:

  • substance misuse
  • mental health problems
  • instability due to parental separation or household members being in jail or prison

ACEs are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance misuse in adulthood.

ACEs can also negatively impact education and job opportunities. However, ACEs can be prevented.

Here is an ACEs quiz: What is your score? 

Fast Facts

Prevention

Spread the word! 

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only