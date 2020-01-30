Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years).

If you haven’t heard of ACEs, it is a good thing to get familiar with if you work with children, want children, have children,

or want to be a foster parent.

ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years). For example:

experiencing violence or abuse

witnessing violence in the home or community

having a family member attempt or die by suicide

Also included are aspects of the child’s environment that can undermine their sense of safety, stability,

and bonding such as growing up in a household with:

substance misuse

mental health problems

instability due to parental separation or household members being in jail or prison

ACEs are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance misuse in adulthood.

ACEs can also negatively impact education and job opportunities. However, ACEs can be prevented.

Here is an ACEs quiz: What is your score?

Fast Facts

Prevention

