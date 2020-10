olegparylyak|BigStock

Adventure elopement photography is a new trend for couples.

Seriously, I thought this was a Covid-19 thing.

But it’s JUST a thing.

Couples who want to celebrate nature as well as their love for each other.

Kathleen Castaneda helps them plan every detail of their special day,

including taking gorgeous wedding photos.

Full Story/Amazing Pictures: HERE

Kathleen Elizabeth Photography

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069