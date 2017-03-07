Two experienced business executives in a meeting seated at a table discussing paperwork and information on a laptop computer one Hispanic one African American
“Adulting” 101
There are actual classes available to young people who are ill equipped to function as contributing members of society. They have classes like cooking, basic finances, how to shop smart at the grocery store and more. Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about this phenomenon. Listen here!
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!