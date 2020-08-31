Adele's message to a super fan goes viral: "I'm bawling my eyes out"

While Adele doesn’t communicate directly with fans much, she seems to be open to doing it more often. A few weeks ago, she responded to one fan’s inquiry about when her new album is coming out by writing, “I honestly have no idea.” Now, her personal response to another fan has gone viral.

The fan, Colyn Elliott, messaged Adele on Instagram, writing, “Please release new music soon; we all miss you so much.” He then shared a screenshot of Adele’s reply to him, which read, “Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through covid. You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music.”

She added, “Keep loving your life, it’s so lovely and infectious to see from every angle.”

Colyn tweeted out the screenshot by writing, “IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT. Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!” The tweet’s been liked more than 12,000 times since Friday.

Multiple Twitter users congratulated Colyn for hearing from “Queen Adele,” with one writing, “this is legit my life goal lmao.”

Colyn describes his Twitter feed as an “Adele fan account,” though he tweets about other musicians, pop culture, social justice issues, his friends and his love life as well.

IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT pic.twitter.com/bjGoPCMxdF — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 29, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

