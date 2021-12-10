Adele’s Las Vegas residency to earn her a minimum of $2 million per show

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Adele is rolling in the deep…pockets. A new report from Billboard finds the “Easy on Me” singer’s Las Vegas residency will rake in over $2 million per show.

Tickets for Adele’s residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace went live on Wednesday and sold out in about six hours. According to the outlet, that means the Grammy winner generated more than $50 million in ticket sales and will earn roughly $2.2 million every time she takes the stage.

How did Adele enjoy such record breaking sales? Her weekends-only residency runs for 24 dates between January 21 and April 16 2022. Her venue of choice is on the smaller side because it seats up to 4,200 individuals, so only about 100,000 tickets were made available for the limited residency.

Here’s where the deep pockets come in — those who wanted to sit in the first three rows had to pony up more than $5,000 per ticket. Meanwhile, ticket prices for the front section of the venue started at $860 a piece, while the upper balcony’s front row started at $600.

If you’re wondering if there were any affordable tickets, there was a small number of $85 tickets available per performance.

Tickets were sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and, although pricey, the aforementioned numbers do not include additional fees. If you’re interested in how much Ticketmaster made in fees, the ticket seller raked in about $600,000 per show.

