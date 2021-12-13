Adele’s “Easy on Me” prevents Mariah Carey from claiming top spot on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Looks like the holidays are still no match for Adele‘s powerhouse single “Easy on Me.” Although Christmas is officially less than two weeks away, people still can’t get enough of the heartbreak anthem.

“Easy on Me” fended off Mariah Carey‘s holiday banger “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from reaching the top of the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 and now claims its seventh week at number one. The track was streamed over 20.7 million times and sold more than 9,200 copies over the past week, allowing it to beat out Mariah’s RIAA Diamond-certified smash.

While outpacing the popular Christmas song so close to the holidays is no easy feat, Adele has also broken several impressive records. She is now the only artist in history to have a single from three consecutive albums top the Hot 100 for seven or more weeks.

Aside from “Easy on Me” from her new record 30, “Hello” from her 25 album and 21‘s “Rolling in the Deep” topped the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

In addition, Adele is the sixth artist in history to send three singles to the top of the Hot 100 for seven or more weeks — sharing the honor with ﻿Drake﻿, Mariah, ﻿Rihanna﻿, Beyoncé and Boyz II Men.

It is unknown if “Easy on Me” can continue its number-one streak next week. With the holidays fast approaching, Adele could be swept away by the tidal wave of Christmas songs that are quickly filling the chart.

While Mariah is in second place, in third is Brenda Lee‘s 1958 classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” ﻿Burl Ives﻿’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” and Andy Williams‘ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” also have all climbed into the top 10.

