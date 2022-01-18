Adele’s “Easy on Me” notches ninth week atop ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” remains the top song in the country, spending its ninth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 — but a song from the Disney film Encanto is hot on her heels.

Billboard reports that Encanto‘s viral track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit is soaring up the chart and is currently sitting at number four. That makes it the highest-charting song from a Disney film in almost 30 years: Vanessa Williams‘ “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas went to number four in August 1995.

Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” also made it to number four, in 1994. Surprisingly, Idina Menzel‘s “Let It Go,” from Frozen, only made it as high as number five.

If “Bruno” goes to number one, it’ll mark the first time a Disney song has topped the chart since 1993, when Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle‘s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, reached number one.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

As for Adele, if “Easy on Me” holds onto number one for another week, it’ll tie “Hello” as her longest-running number one hit: That song spent 10 weeks on top five years ago.

