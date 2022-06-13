Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hints they are thinking about kids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Is Adele planning on having more children? Her boyfriend Rich Paul, whom she’s been dating for a year, hints that they are thinking about starting a family.

E! News caught up with the sports agent, who is 40 and has an adult daughter, and asked him what advice he has for fathers. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he began. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad. A more patient dad.”

Paul continued, “Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

“I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” he added.

Adele and Paul made their debut as a couple last July, but sources close to the two said they were romantically linked a few months before their big reveal. The two sparked engagement rumors in February after Adele wore what appeared to be a giant diamond ring on THAT finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards — but neither she nor Paul have spoken out about the chunky ring.

The “Hello” singer is the mom of nine-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

