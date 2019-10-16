Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Adele Working with Who? Apparently It’s Gonna’ Be “Epic”

October 16, 2019

Nicki Minaj just let the Adele cat out of the bag… so to speak.  They’ve collaborated on a single and according to Minaj it’s going to be “EPIC”

I’ve never been a fan of Nicki Minaj’s attitude… especially after her turn on American Idol.  But I do respect Adele’s judge of musical character.  I don’t think she’d work with someone who didn’t BRING IT.  So I may just have to give this a shot!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
