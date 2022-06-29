Adele was boyfriend Rich Paul’s glamorous date at friend’s ‘Great Gatsby’-themed wedding

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele might not be ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Rich Paul, but that’s not stopping her from being his plus one at his friend’s wedding.

People reports that Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the knot with model Kate Bock over the weekend, and Paul was among those invited to the ceremony. The Great Gatsby-themed wedding tasked the guests to wear black-and-white attire, and Adele understood the assignment.

The Grammy winner donned a black corset gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and tulle sleeves. She accessorized with black pumps and a matching clutch, wearing her blond hair down in loose curls.

Paul matched with a black tuxedo and bowtie and a bright white undershirt.

Love said of the night’s theme, “We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant.”

The basketball player also discussed inviting Paul and former teammates like LeBron James to his wedding. “They are the family I’ve made along the way,” Love said. “We have a brotherhood that extends beyond the basketball court and having them there was special.”

Adele and Paul have been romantically linked since July 2021. They have previously flirted with the idea of marriage and kids but so far have not committed to anything.

The “Easy on Me” singer recently purchased an L.A. mansion formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone for a cool $58 million and posted a photo of herself and Paul standing in front of their new home. She captioned the post, “Time flies.”

