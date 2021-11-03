Adele to record UK concert in front of “her own personal heroes and heroines”

Simon Emmett

Adele has already recorded her upcoming CBS TV special, and now she’s doing one for the folks back home.

An Audience with Adele will be recorded at London’s legendary Palladium and will air on Britain’s ITV and stream on its on on-demand ITV Hub on November 21. The show will feature Adele performing new songs from her upcoming album, 30 — due out November 19 — plus her “classic hits.”

What’s interesting about this particular concert is that the audience, according to ITV, will include Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.”

Does that mean that Drake, Beyoncé, Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lawrence, Aaron Paul, James Corden and other celebrities with whom Adele is known to hang out might be in attendance? Adele has also, in the past, spoken about her admiration for I Will Destroy You creator Michaela Cole, actor Jonathan Majors, and author Glennon Doyle.

Perhaps members of We Are Grenfell United, a charity devoted to demanding justice for the victims of the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, will attend as well. Adele is devoted to the cause, because the fire happened just around the corner from where she used to live in London.

We’ll just have to wait for media reports of the show to leak. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.