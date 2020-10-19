Adele to host 'Saturday Night Live' and fans think new music is on the way

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Adele is back!

After a years-long break from public appearances, the British powerhouse singer will make her return on October 24 as the host of Saturday Night Live — and she did all but contain her excitement.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele, 32, wrote in an Instagram post that also announced H.E.R. as the musical guest.

“My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she continued. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” she added. “I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”

The “Hello” singer isn’t the only one excited about the SNL gig. Fans are too, and some are left wondering if this means that new music is on the way.

A fan account tweeted, “Do y’all really think that Adele would leave her 5-year hiatus without public appearances for nothing? On one of the biggest shows in the world? If so, you don’t know Adele.”

Adele’s last album was 2015’s 25.

By Danielle Long

