Adele tells Apple Music that her new album ’30’ is something she really could’ve used as a kid

Courtesy Apple Music

Ahead of the release of her new album 30, Adele sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an in-depth chat. The full interview is out tomorrow, Wednesday, but you can watch the trailer now.

In the trailer, Adele and Zane are seen enjoying cocktails while she explains that one of her motivations for making 30 was to explain to her son Angelo why she made the decision to divorce his dad, knowing it would uproot his life.

Adele tells Zane that she played one of her new songs, “My Little Love,” for a friend whose mom died when he was 15. “He burst into tears,” she notes. “He was like, ‘I never thought about who my mum was, other than being my mum.'”

“And that, for me is why I was trying to do the album,” she continues. “…To show Angelo, like, his happiness is my happiness, but, ‘I also have a lot of other things going on that went on before we were born, that have been going on since you were born and will go on when you leave me, when you fly the nest.'”

“It was just…I could have really done with a record like that for me to really forgive my parents for a lot of the things,” she adds. Adele’s parents split when she was two.

The full interview debuts November 17 at 1 p.m. ET only on Apple Music.

