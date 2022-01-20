Adele tearfully postpones Vegas residency: “My show ain’t ready”

In an emotional video message Thursday, Adele tearfully announced that her Las Vegas show, Weekends with Adele, is being postponed.

A day before it was set to kick off at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele revealed that the show simply wasn’t ready due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she began. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Her voice wavering with emotion, Adele told fans she is “gutted” over the decision.

“I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she said. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled in.”

She promised that she and her team are already working on rescheduling the dates, and added, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

Weekends With Adele was supposed to begin Friday and run through April.