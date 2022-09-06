Adele reacts to being one award away from an EGOT after ‘One Night Only’ Emmy wins

Cliff Lipson/CBS Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Adele is officially one Tony away from an EGOT.

At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend, the singer nabbed her first Emmy award in the variety special category for her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch!” Adele wrote on Instagram in reaction to the news, along with photos of her posing with the statuette.

“Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she added with a laughing emoji. “Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x.”

Adele: One Night Only, which Adele executive produced, also won Emmys in four other categories, including directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, sound mixing for a variety series or special and technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special. The special, which originally aired in November, featured Adele’s first live performance in six years, plus a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele already has multiple Grammy wins to her name, as well as an Oscar for her James Bond theme “Skyfall.”

Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are also one Tony away from an EGOT now after nabbing Emmy wins over the weekend. Eminem won for his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, while Paul and Ringo took home Emmy gold for The Beatles: Get Back.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.