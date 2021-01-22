Adele reaches divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki

John Shearer/WireImage

Adele is one step closer to officially ending her marriage with estranged husband Simon Konecki, reports People.

The 14-time Grammy winner, joined by Konecki, filed a judgement packet last Friday, January 15, in Los Angeles court that requires a judge to sign off on it to finalize the divorce.

Requests for comment have been sent out to the former couple, but they have yet to respond.

Adele and Konecki elected to keep the details of their divorce private by signing a confidentiality agreement in May 2020, which shields their financial and other business settlements from public view. People confirms the two requested mediation on certain decisions, such as separating assets and spousal support.

The 32-year-old “Hello” singer and Konecki, who started dating in 2011 and wed in 2016, have also agreed to share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo James. It was previously reported that the two were living across the street from one another as a way to co-parent their child amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele first confirmed her separation in April 2019, with her agent saying, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele officially filed for divorce a few months later, citing irreconcilable differences, in September 2019.

