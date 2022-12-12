Adele opens up about needing therapy following divorce from Simon Konecki

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele revealed she struggled with her mental health after she and ex-husband Simon Konecki divorced in 2019.

During her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, the singer said she required daily trips to the therapist.

According to a fan-captured videos, the singer told the audience during a recent show, “I started having therapy again, right? Because I went a few years without. I needed to start.”

“When I was going through my divorce, I was basically, like, doing five therapy sessions a day,” she continued with a laugh. As for why she restarted therapy, the singer revealed, “I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things that I would say. And that’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.”

She said her therapist would help her understand her reactions or responses to certain things, which helped her understand where she needed to improve. “Now I’m doing it because I wanna make sure that I’m now topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything,” Adele explained.

Apparently, she dreads performing for large shows and is now relying on her therapist to help her work through her fears. “There is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread,” she confessed, but assured fans she loves what she does.

She also hinted she prefers residencies over touring and told the audience she just might continue doing shows like Weekends with Adele “for the rest of my life.”

Adele and Konecki were first romantically linked in 2011 and wed in 2018, but separated the following year. They share a 10-year-old son named Angelo.

