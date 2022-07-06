Adele opens up about motherhood and wanting more kids

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele wants to give her son Angelo a sibling or two.

During an episode of BBC Radio 4’s program Desert Island Discs, the singer revealed she’d love to expand her family one day.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said. “It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Adele, who’s currently dating Rich Paul, also opened up about being a mom to nine-and-a-half-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

“Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom,” she said.

Adele said her son is now at an age where he appreciates music and she gets to share that with him.

“Angelo has just fallen in love with music,” she said. “He’s been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad’s area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music.”

She continued, “We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s like, ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.