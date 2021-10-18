‘Adele One Night Only,’ featuring Oprah interview, to air November 14

Simon Emmett

The reports were true: Adele is indeed promoting her new album with a network TV special.

Adele One Night Only will air Sunday, November 14 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The two-hour special, which will be filmed in L.A., will feature the star performing her new material, as well as some of her hits. It’ll also include Adele sitting for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS describes the chat as Adele’s first “televised wide-ranging conversation,” with topics including her new album, her life after her divorce, raising her son and her weight loss.

Adele’s new album, 30, arrives November 19. Its first single, “Easy on Me,” is out now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.