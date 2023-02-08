Adele Meet The Rock

Trevor Noah kicked off the 65th annual Grammy Awards with a lot of humor, and a little meet-cute too … linking up Adele with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the very first time.

The comedian — who was back in the hosting seat again — ran through a pretty zippy monologue that hopscotched over a lot of big celebs, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Beyoncé and Adele … the last of which he honed in on for an official introduction.

At first, Trevor made it seem like he didn’t actually have Dwayne on hand, but then trotted the dude out anyway — which totally caught Adele by surprise. She got up and gave him a hug/kiss … and DJ even plopped himself down at her table as the camera panned away.

Video: HERE

