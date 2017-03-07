LOS ANGELES - MAR 5: Katy Perry at the 2017 iHeart Music Awards at Forum on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

Adele literally freaks out over a bug……

Adele continues to be our favorite person…. and not just OUR’s, music’s favorite person, as evidenced by the Music Business Association naming her Artist of the Year!  True to Adele’s laid back concert style, she freaked out over a mosquito while performing in Bribane and it’s awesome!

President Trump set the internet on fire after more photos of his scotch tape tie surfaced….

It does seem a bit strange that one of the wealthiest men in America prefers scotch tape ovr a tie-clip, but hey, to each their own!

Katy Perry is on the hunt for some “real friends,” after calling herself out for a photo for having food in her teeth!

Perry posted to her 62 million Instagram:

