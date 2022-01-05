Adele joins exclusive chart club, thanks to ’30”s six-week stint at number one

Simon Emmett

Adele‘s new album 30 is enjoying a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, which has now allowed her to join an exclusive club.

Adele has now spent 40 weeks at number one on the Top 200 over her career, counting 30‘s six weeks on top, plus 25, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and 21, which was number one for a record 24 weeks.

That makes Adele only the eighth artist in Billboard history to top the album chart for that many weeks, and she’s in very good company: The others are The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and legendary folk act The Kingston Trio.

Of those seven, The Beatles are tops, having spent 132 weeks at number one, followed by Elvis with 67, Taylor with 55 and Garth with 52. Michael had 51, while Whitney and The Kingston Trio are tied with 46 each.

Meanwhile, on the Hot 100, Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which spent seven weeks at number one last year, now sits at number two. Her new single, “Oh My God,” is now at number 40 after debuting at number five in December.

