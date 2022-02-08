Adele is the big winner at the BRIT Awards, dedicates win to son and ex-husband

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Adele was the big winner at the BRIT Awards — the British equivalent of the Grammys — which took place Tuesday night in London.

The star grabbed the top award, Artist of the Year, and also captured the Song of the Year trophy for her number-one smash “Easy on Me” and the Album of the Year prize for 30.

But most exciting of all, Adele also performed: She sang “I Drink Wine,” from 30, while sitting on a piano wearing a green gown.

Adele dedicated her Album of the Year trophy to her son, Angelo, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. She said, “This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was so personal to me — ’cause not many people do that any more. My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the years.”

As for the other winners, Dua Lipa was named Best Pop/R&B Act, Olivia Rodrigo‘s “good 4 u” won International Song of the Year, Billie Eilish was named International Artist and Silk Sonic won International Group.

Ed Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year, and he opened the show with a hard-rocking performance of “Bad Habits,” which he sang with British rock band Bring Me the Horizon.

Dua wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because she’s launching her Future Nostalgia tour in Miami tomorrow night. “Although we would’ve all loved to be in London celebrating with you like this — we’ve been rehearsing so we can put on a killer show for you all!!” she wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to do what I love everyday with people I love.”

