Adele has “new music that is ready to be released,” is not “super-serious” with alleged new BF

So what’s really up with Adele and sports agent Rich Paul? Apparently, it’s all about having a good time.

Ever since Adele and Paul, who’s LeBron James‘ agent, were spotted courtside at the NBA Finals Game earlier this month, there’s been speculation about their relationship. A source confirmed to People that the two have been dating “for a few months,” but now another source tells the magazine, “It’s not super-serious, but they’re having a good time.”

“They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social,” the source dishes, adding that the superstar “has relaxed a lot…She’s not quite as private as when she was married.”

Adele and her former husband, Simon Konecki, split in 2019 after seven years together. They share son Angelo, who’s eight.

“She is having a great summer with Angelo. They are spending most of their time in L.A.,” a friend of Adele’s tells People, adding that the singer has “a tight circle in LA to support her.”

“She’s had a lot of change in her life, but she’s in a really good place,” the friend notes. But the most exciting news of all is that this friend also claims that Adele has “new music that is ready to be released when she thinks the time is right.”

Fans have been waiting for a new album from the Grammy-winning star since 2015, when she released her album 25. In October, when she hosted SNL, Adele said the project wasn’t finished yet.

