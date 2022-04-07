Adele, Ed Sheeran nominated for prestigious UK songwriting awards

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adele and Ed Sheeran are both nominated for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards, a prestigious U.K. honor that recognizes exceptional songwriting and composing by British or Irish songwriters.

Both Adele and Ed are nominated for Songwriter of the Year, which recognizes songwriters who wrote “an outstanding body of successful songs commercially released in the UK in 2021.” Coldplay is also nominated in that category.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

In addition, two of Ed’s songs are nominated in the category of Most Performed Work, which recognizes songs that got the most airplay across radio, TV, movies, video games and other platforms in the past year. “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” are both nominated. Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s song “Cold Heart” is also nominated in that category.

The Ivor Novello Awards — named after a popular Welsh composer, singer and actor — were first given out in 1956 and are judged by songwriters and composers, except for the Most Performed Work category, which is based on data. This year’s ceremony will take place May 19 in London.

