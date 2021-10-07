Adele covers both ‘Vogue’ and British ‘Vogue,’ gives separate revealing interviews

L-R: American Vogue: Alasdair Mclellan; British Vogue: Steven Meisel

Adele is officially back in the spotlight, covering both Vogue and British Vogue at the same time.

The historic dual covers for the November issue were released Thursday. One cover features a stunning portrait of the singer sporting a yellow corseted dress, voluminous hair and her signature cat-eye, while the other features a full-length shot of Adele in an emerald green gown posing on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

In the American Vogue interview, Adele opens up about some deeply personal topics, including her divorce from Simon Konecki, her mental health, her nine-year-old son, Angelo, her relationship with her late father, and her current boyfriend, sports agent Richard Paul.

She says making her new album became a way of explaining things to her son for him to listen to when he’s older. “I realized that I was the problem,” Adele says. “Cause all the other albums are like, ‘You did this! You did that! F*** you! Why can’t you arrive for me?’ Then I was like: ‘Oh, sh**, I’m the running theme, actually. Maybe it’s me!’”

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” she says. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Adele’s new single, “Easy on Me,” drops October 15.

