Adele and Taylor Swift lead nominations for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Adele and Taylor Swift are among the leading nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, receiving four nominations each.
Adele and Taylor are up for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for, respectively, “Easy on Me” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” They’re also both up for Favorite Album, but Taylor has two entries in that category — Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — while Adele has one: 30. Adele has an additional nomination in the category of Favorite Global Music Star, where she’s representing the U.K.
Other nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards this year include Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.
Fans can vote on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S.
The KCAs will air April 9, live from Santa Monica, CA with hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. In addition to musical performances and pranks, the producers promise a record-setting 1,000 slimings. You can watch it on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Here are the music nominees:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE SONG
“All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
“Up” – Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
“Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
“STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
