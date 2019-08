Add Some ‘Spice’ to ‘Cool’ Down [recipes]

We hear it all the time, but does it work? Eating spicy foods to cool down?

Spicy foods make you sweat, which in turn helps you cool down faster. It’s as simple as that.

So eat up to cool down! To get you started, some tasty (and spicy) recipes that look pretty easy and delish >>(HERE)

At the very least, a delicious experiment:)

Blog source (HERE)