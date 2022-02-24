Adam Levine’s releasing something tattoo-related March 1; Maroon 5 books first-ever Middle East shows

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine must be tired of showing off all his tattoos on social media, because it appears as though he’s taking the next step…and getting into the tattoo business.

Maroon 5’s and Adam’s Instagram Stories are both teasing something called “Electric Tattoo,” which is “coming March 1.” Adam and tattoo artist Bryan Randolph are both tagged in the posting. Randolph, who seems to be the guy who’s done all Adam’s ink, has a similar posting in which he writes, “Been cooking something up for you.” No word on exactly what “Electric Tattoo” is yet, though.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 has just announced their first-ever shows in the Middle East. In early May, they’ll be performing in Giza, Egypt, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and Tel Aviv, Israel. According to the Jerusalem Post, Adam, who’s Jewish, once said he had relatives in Israel.

Maroon 5’s World Tour 2022 gets started March 30 in Mexico City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.