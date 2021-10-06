Adam Levine’s got blue hair and a new neck tattoo

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Adam Levine is changing up his look — and adding yet another tattoo to his extensive collection.

The Maroon 5 frontman is sporting a blue buzz cut and some brand-new neck ink, which he proudly showed off on Instagram. The tat is of a butterfly in a spider’s web, and Adam implied he got the ink done during the Facebook and Instagram outage earlier this week.

“Wise man once said…’when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…’ his name was @nathan_kostechko,” Adam captioned the pic, shouting out his tattoo artist.

The artist showed off the new ink on his own Instagram page, writing, “@adamlevine really went for it on this one.”

Adam has been slowly covering his body in tats for a while now. Back in August he showed off his massive leg tattoo that took 13 hours to complete.

