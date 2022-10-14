Adam Levine to release “Ojalá,” his first Spanish-speaking song

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Adam Levine is putting his cheating scandal behind him by focusing on new music.

Adam has been working on a new song, called “Ojalá,” that has him singing in Spanish. The track is expected to arrive next Thursday, October 20.

This isn’t a solo effort, as the Maroon 5 singer has teamed up with Marry Me star Maluma and The Rudeboyz for the upcoming track.

He teased “Ojalá” on TikTok by releasing 20 seconds of the upbeat tune. The song features a reggaeton beat as Adam sings about an ex and how much he hopes she doesn’t forget him.

This will mark Adam’s first song release since he became entangled in a cheating scandal, in which several women accused him of sending flirty messages on social media. Another woman claimed she engaged in an affair with the singer.

These allegations do not seem to have had an effect on his marriage; wife Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their third child, was most recently seen supporting Adam at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s Las Vegas fundraiser earlier this month.

