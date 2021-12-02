Adam Levine shuts down reports he got a tattoo on his face, says he’s “too vain” to get one

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Adam Levine may be sporting what appears to be new ink on his face, but fans can rest assured knowing that tattoo on his temple is 100 percent fake.

ABC Audio reached out to the Maroon 5 singer’s rep to find out if that rose tattoo was legit, who responded, “Nope, not real!”

Adam later took to his Instagram story to personally quell the rumor, and said, “This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know, I am too vain, I’m too f****** vain to get a tattoo on my face.”

The singer then gestured to his body and quipped, “I’ll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has gotta stay the same.”

Adam was seen flaunting the face art at a Wednesday night red carpet event with wife Behati Prinsloo. Fans pointed out the flower resembled the Calirosa Tequila brand the “Harder to Breathe” singer recently launched with Behati.

Since Adam is known to get tattoos with special meanings, such as the word “California” across his abdomen to honor his home state, it was believed the new ink was in honor of his new business venture.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.