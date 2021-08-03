Adam Levine shows off massive leg tattoo that took 13 hours

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Adam Levine is getting a leg up on completely covering his body in tattoos.

The singer posted a video of himself getting a massive new tattoo that covers his entire leg. The ink, done by tattoo artist Bill Canales, took 13 hours to complete.

“13 hours later…,” Adam captioned the video.

The full design covers the leg from ankle to upper thigh and appears to depict a dragon. It was done over the course of two days, according to Canales’ Instagram page.

“Two days 13 hours on @adamlevine a true warrior to say the least and hell of a guy,” Canales captioned another video of the process.

It’s not the first time the Maroon 5 frontman has shown some serious patience when it comes to getting inked. A design on his other leg took three days to finish back in March, and his large back tattoo took a whopping six months to complete back in 2016.

